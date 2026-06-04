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Homeindiamaharashtra

National Museum of Indian Cinema emerges as major Mumbai attraction, records over 17,000 visitors in May

Located in the heart of Mumbai, the museum has increasingly become a regular stop on Mumbai Darshan tours.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMumbaiMaharashtraNational Museum of Indian Cinema

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