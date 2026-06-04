National Museum of Indian Cinema emerges as major Mumbai attraction, records over 17,000 visitors in May

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-museum-of-indian-cinema">National Museum of Indian Cinema</a> (NMIC) in Mumbai's Peddar Road-Cumballa Hill locality recorded one of its highest-ever monthly footfalls, attracting more than 17,000 visitors in May 2026 and reinforcing its emergence as a key cultural and tourism destination in Mumbai.</p><p>The museum, which functions under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, witnessed strong visitor turnout from families, students, cinema enthusiasts and domestic tourists, reflecting growing public interest in India's cinematic heritage.</p><p>Located in the heart of Mumbai, often regarded as the country's entertainment capital, the museum has increasingly become a regular stop on Mumbai Darshan tours and educational excursions, underscoring the rising appeal of cultural tourism alongside the city's traditional attractions.</p>.Veteran producer & former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76.<p>Visitors explored the museum's galleries featuring rare vintage film equipment, iconic memorabilia, archival material and interactive multimedia installations that chronicle the evolution of Indian cinema from the silent era to the digital age. The museum remains the only institution in the country dedicated to presenting the comprehensive history of Indian cinema under one roof.</p><p>The strong turnout highlights a broader trend of growing public engagement with India's cultural and creative legacy at a time when the country's film industry is expanding its global footprint through cinema, streaming platforms and international collaborations.</p><p>"The remarkable turnout has strengthened NMIC's position as one of Mumbai's leading cultural destinations. It reflects the enduring appeal of Indian cinema and underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating the nation's rich film heritage," said Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC.</p>.A tribute to India's armoured heroes: Inside Asia’s first Cavalry Tank Museum.<p>Officials attributed the increase in footfall to sustained outreach efforts undertaken by the museum team led by D. Ramakrishnan, General Manager, NFDC, and Satyajit Mandle, Deputy General Manager and Museum Curator. </p><p>The museum worked closely with educational institutions, tour operators and other stakeholders to increase awareness and encourage group visits from across Mumbai and neighbouring regions.</p><p>The success of NMIC comes amid renewed efforts by the government and cultural institutions to preserve India's creative heritage and promote museums as centres of learning, tourism and public engagement. Experts say cinema museums worldwide have emerged as important cultural landmarks, drawing visitors interested in understanding the social, artistic and technological evolution of filmmaking.</p><p>For Mumbai, home to India's largest film industry, the growing popularity of the National Museum of Indian Cinema adds another dimension to the city's cultural landscape, offering visitors an immersive journey through more than a century of Indian storytelling on screen.</p>