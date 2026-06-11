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Homeindiamaharashtra

Nationwide stir over exam irregularities: Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will also participate in the peaceful protest, scheduled to start in the evening on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCockroach Janta Party

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