<p>Navi Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai </a>International Airport (NMIA) at Ulwe in Raigad district, on Friday digitally joined the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s nationwide DigiYatra rollout alongside five other airports across the country.</p><p>The inauguration was conducted remotely, with the proceedings streamed live on a large screen inside the terminal for visiting passengers. To mark the occasion, three passengers ceremonially used the DigiYatra e-gates and performed a ribbon-cutting at the biometric entry points.</p>.FedEx breaks ground on fully automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport.<p>DigiYatra leverages facial recognition technology to enable contact and paperless passenger processing at airport checkpoints, reducing wait times while incorporating robust data privacy and security safeguards.</p><p>NMIA is part of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) portfolio, India’s largest private airport operator, which manages eight airports across India, including Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.</p>