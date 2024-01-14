Navi Mumbai International Airport to be India’s first with multimodal connectivity

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which would open by 2024-end, would be India’s first with multi-modal connectivity.

The NMIA, located in the Raigad district – would change the face of Navi Mumbai and share the load of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

The airport is a major need of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the NMIA project on Saturday and reviewed the progress.

The visit of Scindia to NMIA comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated a slew of projects including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which connects Mumbai to Nhava Sheva across the harbour.

“This is the country’s project, not just Mumbai’s or Maharashtra’s. I am happy that the physical and financial progress is on time. It is going to help connect both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. I would also like to inform you that the project will be connected through multimodal connectivity through rail, road, metro and ultimately waterways,” Scindia said.

Top officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Adani Airport Holding Limited (AAHL) and Maharashtra government were present at the review meeting.

The project slated to open by the year end will change the aviation landscape of the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

In the first year of its opening, it will augment the passenger capacity by 20 million passengers per annum and by 90 million passengers per annum post completion of the final phase.

NMIA would be India’s largest planned General Aviation facility, with more 67 General Aviation aircrafts stands along with separate heliport operations

Being built in five phases all four terminals will be interconnected along with seamless integrated operations on airside and landside for hub operations.

The passenger terminals are designed with the most convenient walking distances, from check-in to boarding gates.

The airport would use unique fusion of traditional Indian ambience with futuristic elegance and functionality.