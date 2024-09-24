Navi Mumbai International Airport to be operational soon: Chairman

“The Navi Mumbai International Airport project being implemented by CIDCO is an important project from a national perspective. Along with Navi Mumbai, this project will contribute to the development of the Maharashtra state and the country,” said Shirsat.

“The progress of project work is satisfactory. Instructions have also been given to the concerned authorities for speedy implementation and to complete the project within the timeline. It is expected that this airport will be operational very soon,” added Shirsat.

During the inspection and meeting, Shirsat discussed the current status of the NMIA with the officials of CIDCO and concessionaire Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), which is a special-purpose vehicle formed by the Adani Airports Holdings Ltd and CIDCO.

Shirsat was accompanied by CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal.

The NMIA is being constructed by CIDCO on an area of 1160 hectares, in two phases. It is the largest Greenfield airport in the country. The airport is planned to handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 tons of cargo per year. Navi Mumbai International Airport will have two parallel runways and two full-length parallel taxiways for separate movement of the aircraft.

“The pre-development works have been completed and the actual airport work has started. Recently, the signal test and instrument landing system tests were successfully conducted by the Airport Authority of India at the airport project site,” CIDCO officials said.