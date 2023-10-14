Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Navi Mumbai man booked for posting objectionable video about SC, ST communities on social media

Last Updated 14 October 2023, 10:58 IST

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Facebook in which he verbally abused and threatened the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a lawyer, the police on Friday registered an offence against one Dileep Ceherekar under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

As per the complaint, the allegedly accused posted a video on Facebook, in which is seen verbally abusing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and also giving them death threats, the official said.

The lawyer came across the post and lodged a complaint with the Panvel police station, he said.

(Published 14 October 2023, 10:58 IST)
India NewsCrimeNavi MumbaiMaharahstra

