Navi Mumbai nursing college student kills self; FIR against principal

The principal allegedly used casteist slurs against the student, humiliated him in front of others, and made degrading remarks about his masculinity over the last few months, as per the FIR.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:12 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 08:12 IST
