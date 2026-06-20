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Navi Mumbai to pursue sustainability measures; enhances rainwater harvesting, water recycling

Among the key proposals was a citywide rainwater harvesting programme aimed at capturing and storing rainwater that currently flows into creeks and eventually the sea.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiRainwater harvesting

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