Navi Mumbai to pursue sustainability measures; enhances rainwater harvesting, water recycling

<p>Navi Mumbai: As concerns over water security and climate resilience intensify across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navi-mumbai">Navi Mumbai</a> Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has agreed to pursue a series of long-term sustainability measures, including wider use of recycled water and promotion of rainwater harvesting, following discussions with environmental groups.</p><p>NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde on Friday assured a delegation from Climate Action Now (CAN), an initiative of the NatConnect Foundation, that the civic body would expand the supply of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes such as gardening, vehicle washing and construction-related activities.</p><p>“We will supply recycled water from sewage treatment plants even to housing societies for gardening and vehicle washing purposes,” Dr Shinde said. Stressing the need for responsible water use, he remarked that using potable water for washing vehicles was unacceptable at a time when cities are facing growing water stress.</p><p>The meeting comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over erratic monsoons, declining reservoir levels and increasing urban water demand. While several civic bodies across the region are reviewing conservation measures, NMMC said it remains focused on creating a more sustainable urban water management framework rather than imposing restrictions on construction activity.</p><p>A delegation led by NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar and Palm Beach Greens Forum Convenor Shrikant Patki presented recommendations emerging from the Climate Action Now Roundtable organised ahead of World Environment Day.</p>.Bengaluru: Three die while cleaning rainwater harvesting pit.<p>Among the key proposals was a citywide rainwater harvesting programme aimed at capturing and storing rainwater that currently flows into creeks and eventually the sea. The delegation urged NMMC to install rainwater harvesting systems across municipal buildings, including its headquarters, ward offices, fire stations, bus depots and other civic infrastructure.</p><p>The environmental groups also called for mandatory groundwater recharge systems in residential, commercial and institutional developments, along with greater reuse of treated wastewater, restoration of wetlands and natural drainage channels, and incorporation of water-sensitive urban planning measures such as permeable pavements, bioswales and urban forests.</p><p>In a broader climate-resilience push, the delegation recommended adoption of the internationally recognised 3-30-300 urban greening framework, which advocates visibility of at least three trees from every residence, 30 per cent neighbourhood tree canopy cover and access to green spaces within 300 metres of homes.</p><p>The discussion also focused on clean energy. Dr Shinde welcomed proposals to accelerate solar power adoption across municipal infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, markets, sports complexes and ward offices.</p><p>The delegation suggested installation of rooftop solar panels, solar canopies over parking lots and bus depots, solar-powered street lighting and battery storage systems for critical facilities. It also proposed creation of a public dashboard to track solar installations, electricity generation and carbon emission reductions.</p><p>“As Navi Mumbai continues to expand through redevelopment and infrastructure growth, it has an opportunity to emerge as a national model for climate-resilient urban development,” Kumar said.</p><p>The meeting reflected a growing recognition among civic authorities that future urban planning must integrate water conservation, renewable energy and ecological restoration as core components of city development rather than as standalone environmental initiatives.</p>