Navi Mumbai woman loses Rs 24 lakh to 'task fraud'

Thane: A 37-year-old housewife from Navi Mumbai lost over Rs 24 lakh in a “task fraud”, an official said on Friday.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Kalamboli, said a person offered her a “job opportunity” in March.

The job involved “liking videos”. After paying her some money for the “task”, the person coaxed her into investing Rs 24.16 lakh saying she would get good returns, the official said citing the complaint.