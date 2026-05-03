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Navi Mumbai's Flamingo lake area set to triple to 36 hectares; CM Fadnavis's nod awaited

The expansion gains significance amid CIDCO proposal to convert the original 12-hectare lake into a real estate project.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi MumbaiCIDCOFlamingo

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