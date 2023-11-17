Navi Mumbai’s metro dreams come true

Navi Mumbai: Finally the dreams come true for people of Mumbai’s satellite township of Navi Mumbai - where Metro trains would start running after a long wait.
This would go a long way in enhancing transportation services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd is the nodal agency which has planned and overseen the Metro services in Navi Mumbai.
Without any official formal inauguration event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed CIDCO to commence Metro services between Belapur to Pendhar Line No. 1 on Friday, November 17, 2023.
The stations covered in Line No. 1 are Belapur Terminal, RBI Colony, Belpada, Utsav Chowk, Kendriya Vihar, Kharghar Village, Central Park, Pethpada, Amandoot, Petali-Taloja and Pendhar.
The fares are Rs. 10 for 0 to 2 km, Rs 15 for 2 to 4 km, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km, Rs 25 for 6 to 8 km, Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km and Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 km.
“The dream of Navi Mumbaikars to travel in Navi Mumbai Metro would be fulfilled…hearty congratulations to CIDCO and all Navi Mumbaikars,” Shinde said on Thursday.
“The metro services will provide better connectivity within Navi Mumbai. The Government aims to build a strong network of Metro lines in the entire MMR and CIDCO is implementing the Metro network very effectively in Navi Mumbai,” he said.
“In the form of Metro, the people of Navi Mumbai will get an efficient option of fast, eco-friendly and comfortable travel. Rapidly developing Kharghar and Taloja nodes will get better connectivity along with CBD Belapur through Metro. Better and efficient public transport system of Metro will strengthen Navi Mumbai and its significance as an international city,” said Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.
A total of 4 elevated routes are being developed under this project and CIDCO undertook the development of the first line of 11.10 km from Belapur to Pendhar consisting of 11 metro stations along with Metro Depot at Taloja Panchanand.
CIDCO appointed Maha Metra as Engineering Assistance for implementation of Line No. 1. All the trials like oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brake for Line No. 1 were successfully conducted and certificates were also received from the concerned authorities. After that, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) trial, which is the most important trial for the commercial operation of Metro, was successfully conducted and Line No. 1 received a certificate from CMRS to start passenger traffic.
It may be mentioned, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has flagged the issue of delay in inauguration of the Metro services in Navi Mumbai. “The Navi Mumbai Metro has been awaiting inauguration since the last five months. They (ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition) have time for campaigning in other states (where Assembly polls are being held), but don't have time for inauguration of a project in the illegal CM's home district (Thane)," he said.