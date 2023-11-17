Navi Mumbai’s metro dreams come true

Navi Mumbai: Finally the dreams come true for people of Mumbai’s satellite township of Navi Mumbai - where Metro trains would start running after a long wait.

This would go a long way in enhancing transportation services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd is the nodal agency which has planned and overseen the Metro services in Navi Mumbai.

Without any official formal inauguration event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed CIDCO to commence Metro services between Belapur to Pendhar Line No. 1 on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The stations covered in Line No. 1 are Belapur Terminal, RBI Colony, Belpada, Utsav Chowk, Kendriya Vihar, Kharghar Village, Central Park, Pethpada, Amandoot, Petali-Taloja and Pendhar.

The fares are Rs. 10 for 0 to 2 km, Rs 15 for 2 to 4 km, Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km, Rs 25 for 6 to 8 km, Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km and Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 km.