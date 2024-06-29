Home
Navy officer arrested for sending people to South Korea with forged documents: Mumbai police

Lt Cdr Vipin Kumar Dagar (28) was arrested from Colaba by the Crime Branch on Thursday and he is suspected to be a member of a gang sending people illegally to South Korea
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 01:40 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 01:40 IST

Mumbai: A Naval officer was arrested for allegedly forging documents to send people to South Korea. a Mumbai police official said on Friday. Lt Cdr Vipin Kumar Dagar (28) was arrested from Colaba by the Crime Branch on Thursday and he is suspected to be a member of a gang sending people illegally to South Korea using forged documents, the official said.

"His associates have confessed to sending 8-10 people to South Korea after charging up to Rs 10 lakh per case. Dagar is the son of an Air Force official and hails from Haryana. He is remanded in police custody till July 5," the official informed.

