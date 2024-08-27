Navy orders probe into the collapse of Shivaji statue

Mumbai: Hours after the large statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Sindhudurg district crashed down amid strong winds and rains on Monday, the Indian Navy has ordered a probe. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year

During the Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023, Modi inaugurated the 35-feet-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.