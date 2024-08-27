Navy orders probe into the collapse of Shivaji statue

Mumbai: Hours after the large statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Sindhudurg district crashed down amid strong winds and rains on Monday, the Indian Navy has ordered a probe. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year
During the Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023, Modi inaugurated the 35-feet-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.
The Indian Navy expressed concern over the collapse.
“The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.
Along with the Maharashtra government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.
Published 27 August 2024, 02:03 IST