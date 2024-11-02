Navy rescues critically ill seafarer amid poor light

<p>Mumbai: The Indian Navy rescued a critically ill seafarer from a ship in the wee hours of Saturday.</p><p>The Western Naval command received information from the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai and Indian Coast Guard about a critically ill CVA/ Stroke patient requiring Medical Evacuation (Medevac) from MV Babylon on the high seas on Western seaboard.</p><p> The 52-year-old Indian seafarer had suffered a stroke (Cerebro Vascular Accident) the previous night - a case with left-sided hemiplegia.</p>. <p>An Indian Navy’s ALH helicopter was configured to Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) role and launched from INS Shikra with a Medical Officer and Medical Attendant onboard. </p><p>"Notwithstanding prevailing poor visibility, the aircraft identified the Merchant Vessel using EO/ IR at extended range and landed onboard for a successful Medevac. The patient’s vitals were monitored continuously during return transit on the ALH," the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.</p><p>On arrival at INS Shikra at Mumbai, the patient was safely transferred to Kokilaben Hospital for further treatment.</p>