Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer

Gadchiroli: A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Lalu Durva, was a resident of Mirgudvancha in Bhamragad tehsil. On July 30, some Naxalites forced Durva to come out of his house and killed him. They also dropped a letter beside his body, alleging that he was a police informer, the police said.