NCB busts inter-state drug racket, seizes marijuana and 4,800 Codeine bottles

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state drug syndicate operated from Ulhasnagar in Thane district and seized Codeine syrup bottles and marijuana with a collective estimated value of Rs 1.75 crore from six persons over a two-day operation, an official said.

The seizure included 4,800 bottles of Codeine syrup and 75 kg of ganja.

Prima facie, the drug racket was involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted CBCS (Codeine Cough Syrup) bottles, the NCB official said on Saturday.