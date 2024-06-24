NCB exposes Pune-based inter-state drug syndicate, seizes 111 kg cannabis; 4 held

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state syndicate by seizing 111 kg ganja with an estimated value of Rs 2 crore from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra and arresting four persons, an official said on Monday.

According to the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit official, the Pune-based syndicate was involved in illicit trafficking of ganja and other drugs from Odisha for their distribution in Mumbai and Pune.

The Pune-based network was identified through active surveillance and other methods, he added.