<p>Mumbai: Nearly a year after a Navi Mumbai-based builder and entrepreneur died by suicide amid allegations of harassment, the NRI Coastal police have registered an FIR against two officials including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics-control-bureau">Narcotics Control Bureau</a>’s Mumbai-based Zonal Director Amit Ghawate.</p><p>Besides, an inspector attached to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was also booked in the same case. </p><p>Ghawate is a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer. </p><p>It may be recalled that Gurunath Chichkar allegedly ended his life at his office on April 25, 2025, by shooting himself with a pistol. </p><p>Chichkar’s two sons, Naveen and Dheeraj, were arrested by the NCB last year after deportation from Malaysia on the charges of running a drug syndicate. </p>.Maharashtra: ‘Wetland emergency’ alarm as flamingo lakes turn toxic.<p>The FIR was registered based on oral directions from the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a writ petition filed by Chichkar’s wife, Dr Kiran Chichkar.</p><p>The FIR was registered under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308(3) (extortion), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the NCB officer.</p><p>The NCB had been actively investigating the syndicate's operations abroad and in India, and its actions and Gurunath Chichkar was perturbed by repeated summons from the agency.</p><p>As far as the present case is concerned, police recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Chichkar purportedly wrote that he was “fed up" with harassment by NCB and police officials. Initially, Navi Mumbai police registered a case of accidental death and began an inquiry, however, during the probe, the cops found material against the NCB officials. </p><p>The probe report is expected to be tabled before the court. </p><p>Ghawate took over as NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director in June 2022, having previously served in Bengaluru, where the NCB Zonal Officer covered the four southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. </p>