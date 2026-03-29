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NCB Mumbai Zonal Director booked in suicide abutment case

Besides, an inspector attached to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was also booked in the same case.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsNCBNavi MumbaiMaharshtra

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