<p>Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced Parth Pawar, the elder son of late <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ajit-pawar-plane-crash-rohit-pawar-cousin-approach-baramati-police-against-vsr-ventures-3912338">Ajit Pawar</a>, as the party’s candidate for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.</p><p>The name of Parth Pawar (35) was announced by NCP working president Praful Patel after Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was formally elected the party’s national president.</p><p>Parth, who takes keen interest in politics, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval but lost by a margin of over two lakh votes to the undivided Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne. He was the first member of the Pawar family to lose an election to a legislative or parliamentary body.</p><p>Since 2023 after the NCP split, he has participated in higher-level decision-making within the party.</p><p>Last year, questions arose after he visited Gajanan Marne, an alleged gangster from the Kothrud area of Pune.</p>.Ajit Pawar death: Rohit Pawar takes battle ahead, to file complaint in Baramati.<p>More recently, he was in the news after Amadea Enterprises LLP — in which Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil are partners — purchased a nearly 43.26-acre plot (Survey No. 88, Mahar Watan land) at Mouje Mundhwa, adjacent to Koregaon Park, for around ₹300 crore with a stamp duty waiver of approximately ₹21 crore. The company paid ₹500 as stamp duty and proposed developing an IT park and data centre on the land. The market value of the land is pegged at ₹1,800 crore. He reportedly received a clean chit in the matter.</p><p>Parth’s younger brother Jay Pawar has carved his own path in business while maintaining close ties to the family’s political legacy, dividing his time between Mumbai and Baramati, and travelling abroad. Unlike his elder brother, Jay has not contested elections or formally entered political life, though the NCP leadership is said to be keen on assigning him a role in electoral politics.</p><p>Jay Pawar is married to Rutuja Patil, daughter of Pravin Patil, owner of ElevateEdge Consulting Group. The couple married in December 2025 at a ceremony held in Bahrain.</p>