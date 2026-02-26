Menu
NCP announces Ajit Pawar's son Parth as Rajya Sabha candidate

Parth's name was announced by NCP working president Praful Patel after Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar was formally elected the party’s national president.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:38 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 16:38 IST
