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Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP distances itself from Maharashtra MLA Sana Malik's remarks on polygamy

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, in a post on X, clarified that the party disagrees with Malik's June 23 comments.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPpolygamy

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