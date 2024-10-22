Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP leader Baba Siddique's shooters practiced firing near waterfall in Raigad district: Police

So far, the crime branch has arrested 10 persons in connection with Siddique's sensational murder in Mumbai's Bandra area.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 16:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 16:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCP

Follow us on :

Follow Us