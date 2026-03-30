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NCP legislators voice support for party's merger with NCP (SP)

Immediately after Ajit Pawar’s demise on January 28, senior NCP (SP) leaders had claimed that a merger was in the works before the senior leader died.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPNCP (SP)

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