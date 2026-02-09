<p>Mumbai: Veteran politician and Pawar-family patriarch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> has been admitted to a hospital in Pune following health issues.</p><p>The NCP (SP) supremo was taken from Baramati to Pune City by his daughter Supriya Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule.</p><p>He is admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.</p>.‘Not his business’: Sharad Pawar rebukes Fadnavis over merger claims.<p>The 85-year-old Saheb, as Pawar is popularly known, is facing throat infection and congestion for a few days.</p><p>The Pawar family has not yet made any statement.</p>