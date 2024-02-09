JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP (SP) demands Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over law and order collapse in Maharashtra

'All this proves that Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has failed in his job and must resign immediately,' Clyde Crasto said.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 04:12 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The recent incidents of Mumbai metropolitan region and cities like Nagpur and Pune reflects that the law and order situation in Maharashtra has gone out of control, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said on Friday even as it demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who commands the Home portfolio.

“Be it Nagpur where goodas are having their say, Pune where the gangs are creating havoc every now and then, in Ulhasnagar where an MLA fearlessly uses a police station to settle his score with an enemy and now, a young man, ex municipal corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by a criminal without fear of law,” NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

“A few days ago, goondas were seen roaming in the premises of the highly secured Mantralaya in Mumbai and making reels which were later posted on social media,” he said.

“All this proves that Home Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has failed in his job and must resign immediately,” he said.

The NCP (SP) asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must take immediate cognisance of this situation, as he too is responsible for the safety of the people and is answerable for this lawlessness.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 04:12 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsDevendra FadnavisMaharahstraNCP (SP)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT