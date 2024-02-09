NCP (SP) demands Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over law and order collapse in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The recent incidents of Mumbai metropolitan region and cities like Nagpur and Pune reflects that the law and order situation in Maharashtra has gone out of control, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said on Friday even as it demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who commands the Home portfolio.

“Be it Nagpur where goodas are having their say, Pune where the gangs are creating havoc every now and then, in Ulhasnagar where an MLA fearlessly uses a police station to settle his score with an enemy and now, a young man, ex municipal corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by a criminal without fear of law,” NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.