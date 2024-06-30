NCP (SP) demands white paper on Maharashtra's financial condition

“The people of Maharashtra deserve clarity and assurance regarding the state's financial health and future,” NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios.

The demand assumes significance in wake of the fact that the state’s debt has mounted to Rs 7.82 lakh crore, which he said was a result of the government's failure to implement effective fiscal policies and prudent financial planning.

Besides, he added that the budget presented did not provide a clear roadmap to alleviate the burden of this debt.

“The absence of concrete steps to manage to reduce the state’s debt is worrisome and raises questions about the financial sustainability and future economic health of Maharashtra,” he said.