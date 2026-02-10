Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's daughter set to marry son of Nagpur businessman

Revati Sule did her bachelor's in economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai, and later earned a master's degree in public administration from the London School of Economics.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 08:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 08:17 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupriya Sule

Follow us on :

Follow Us