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NCP (SP) leaders slam Parth Pawar over comments against Congress bypoll row

In the wake of Congress fielding Akash More, Parth said that there was no point speaking to the high-command of the grand old party.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraParth PawarNCP (SP)

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