<p>Mumbai: After back-to-back hospitalisations in Pune, NCP (SP) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> is back home in Mumbai and is likely to contest the biennial elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>. </p><p>Sharad Pawar’s name will be finalised at the meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar.</p><p>While the 86-year-old veteran has not spoken about it, indications came from his daughter and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule. </p><p>Meanwhile, NCP state unit President Shashikant Shinde and his predecessor and former minister Jayant Patil will meet Thackeray to discuss Pawar’s candidature. </p>.NCP at difficult crossroads after Ajit Pawar's demise, wife Sunetra in spotlight .<p>“There is a strong feeling among the workers that Pawar Saheb should once again represent the partyParliament. Rhe people and the workers have immense love for Pawar Saheb, and it is everyone's wish that he should go to the Rajya Sabha again,” said Sule, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati</p><p>“I myself requested Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai that if everyone wants, let's all send Pawar Saheb to the Rajya Sabha together. For this, we have kindly requested the allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If necessary, I will also talk to senior Congress leaders in Delhi,” she added.</p>