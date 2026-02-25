Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar likely to contest Rajya Sabha polls

While the 86-year-old veteran has not spoken about it, indications came from his daughter and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 11:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarRajya Sabha pollsNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us