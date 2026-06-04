NCP (SP) slams Maha Yuti govt over Ladki Bahin Scheme irregularities

<p>Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday intensified its attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Maha Yuti government, alleging that irregularities in the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has resulted in one of the biggest welfare scandals in Maharashtra's history after more than 80 lakh beneficiaries were found ineligible despite receiving benefits under the scheme.</p><p>NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned how the BJP-led government, which claims to uphold transparency and good governance, allowed such a large-scale misuse of public funds.</p><p>"According to available figures, nearly 81 lakh beneficiaries out of the total 2.47 crore recipients have been found ineligible after funds had already been disbursed. These include around 14,000 men, nearly 10 lakh taxpayers, 5 lakh government employees and several lakh vehicle owners who did not qualify under the scheme," he said.</p>.Maharashtra council polls | 'I sensed horse trading': MVA candidate from Konkan announces withdrawal from contest.<p>"The people of Maharashtra deserve answers. Was this a welfare scheme or an election campaign funded at taxpayers' expense? A government that distributed thousands of crores without basic verification cannot escape its moral responsibility," Tapase said.</p><p>He claimed that the Chief Minister's admission that the government relied on self-certification rather than prior verification amounted to an acknowledgement of administrative failure.</p><p>"The Maha Yuti government bypassed the verification process before the elections to influence voters. This was not social justice but a misuse of taxpayers' money for political gain," Tapase alleged.</p><p>According to the NCP (SP) leader, the inclusion of ineligible beneficiaries has caused an estimated loss of Rs 24,300 crore to the state exchequer.</p><p>Tapase demanded that the Chief Minister disclose who approved the beneficiary verification process, identify officials responsible for the lapses and clarify what disciplinary action would be taken against those found negligent.</p><p>He also called on the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP to accept moral responsibility for the alleged financial loss and compensate the state exchequer.</p>