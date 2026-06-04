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Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP (SP) slams Maha Yuti govt over Ladki Bahin Scheme irregularities

NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned how the BJP-led government, which claims to uphold transparency and good governance, allowed such a large-scale misuse of public funds.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCP (SP)

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