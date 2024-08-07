NCP (SP) to launch mass outreach yatra from Pune on August 9

State Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Jayant Patil will lead the 'Shiv Swarajya Yatra', which will be launched from the Shivneri Fort in Pune's Junnar taluka. The yatra is a fight for Maharashtra's self-respect and to defeat the ruling Mahayuti, which is "helpless before Delhi," Patil claimed addressing a press conference here.