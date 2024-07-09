NCP's Ajit Pawar sounds Assembly poll bugle in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Ahead of the massive show of strength in Baramati, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday sounded the bugle of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) campaign for the ensuing Vidhan Sabha polls when he along with his core team visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister and NCP president was accompanied by working president Praful Patel, state unit president Sunil Tatkare and legislators of the 25-year-old political outfit.

“It is a good start to seek blessings of the deity to commence the campaign for the forthcoming state assembly elections, to strengthen the party and go to the people with the agenda of development,” said Ajit Pawar, who is a five-time deputy chief minister and ex-leader of the opposition in the Assembly.

Ajit Pawar and his entourage travelled in a bus to the Siddhivinayak Temple from the NCP office located near Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan complex.