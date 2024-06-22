NCP-VBA alliance on cards in Maharashtra? Here's what Amol Mitkari has to say

Mumbai: Amid the fast-changing political dynamics of Maharashtra, NCP MLC and party spokesperson Amol Mitkari sprang a surprise when he spoke of a possible alliance between the Ajit Pawar-led party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar.

The development comes at a time when there are a lot of voices within the RSS and BJP about the inclusion of Ajit Pawar in the Maha Yuti while he was also blamed for the humiliating defeat of the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Even some MPs and MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena too have reservations about Ajit Pawar.

In June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled against his mentor and nephew Sharad Pawar and joined the NDA camp to become Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis into government led by Shinde, who in June-July 2022 had toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.