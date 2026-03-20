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NCP’s Rupali Chakankar under fire after videos of her with 'godman' Ashok Kharat surface

Kharat (67) is currently under the arrest of Unit-1 of Crime Branch-CID based on the complaint lodged in the Sarkarwada police station.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCP

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