<p>Mumbai: The arrest of notorious celebrity astrologer ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat — who has been accused of sexual assault and making objectionable videos of women — which has now snowballed into a major political issue with Opposition parties and activists demanding the resignation or sacking of the state’s women commission chief.</p><p>Describing Karat as ‘Bhondu Baba’, several organisations including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti have demanded strict action against the accused.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP</a>’s state unit President Rupali Chakankar, who is the Chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) is under fire as videos of her surfaced with Kharat, in which she was heard praising the so-called Godman.</p><p>The NCP is contemplating taking action against her.</p><p>Kharat (67) is currently under the arrest of Unit-1 of Crime Branch-CID based on the complaint lodged in the Sarkarwada police station even as the Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, however, has not commented on the issue so far.</p><p>Kharat is the Chairman of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the trust that manages the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple he founded at Mirgaon in Nashik district.</p><p>According to the investigations so far, Kharat used his influence and political-social connections to gain the trust of women, subsequently exploiting them under the guise of religious or spiritual rituals.</p>.Influential astrologer Ashok Kharat arrested with objectionable videos.<p>Kharat has been booked under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections concerning rape and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.</p><p>The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) described the crime as Maharashtra’s Epstein Files and demanded the resignation or sacking of Chakankar as MSCW Chairperson.</p><p>Chakankar has evaded public and media over a few days but in a brief statement said, “The Shivnika Sansthan occasionally holds social programmes. Therefore, in connection with social work, many of us had become associated with the trust's activities. This includes many respected individuals from society."</p><p>"I have no knowledge about Captain Kharat's personal life or the allegations made against him. Regarding the allegations that are being made now, the police will investigate impartially. I have complete faith in the police investigation,” she said.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare demanded the arrest of Chakankar. “Her financial dealings with Karat need to be checked. She should be subjected to narco tests and her CDR should be examined,” she said.</p><p>“Chakankar should be immediately sacked,” said activist Anjali Damania and pointed out that in one of the videos, she could be heard drawing comparisons between Lord Vitthoba and Karat.</p><p>In fact, Karat has interests in properties in Sinnar in Nashik district and Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.</p><p>Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil of the BJP said, “The first complaint was lodged against Karat in Shirdi, I was aware of the matter, the police must probe Karat’s trust and its financial and realty sector dealings.”</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “ At least nine ministers are his ‘bhakts’ (devotees)…there should be a probe against them.”</p>