<p>Days after NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar and the party’s state unit president Shashikant Shinde launched a massive attack on the NCP, its state unit president and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare asserted that the party remains united and is taking the legacy of the late Ajit Pawar forward. </p><p>The NCP is currently led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Ajit Pawar.</p>.NCP legislators voice support for party's merger with NCP (SP).<p>NCP general secretary Suraj Patil said that Rohit Pawar has given a Rs 5 crore package to a private agency to defame the NCP and engineer a split. </p><p>Rohit Pawar has alleged that the NCP national working president and Tatkare are trying to take control of the party prompting Sunetra Pawar to write to the Election Commission to ignore any correspondence made by anyone from the party from 28 January, the day Ajit Pawar died, until the date she assumed charge as national president. </p><p>Besides, Shinde has alleged that the NCP’s constitution has been changed. </p><p>"There has been a deliberate attempt over the past few days to tarnish the image of the NCP and its leaders…some office-bearers have been put on a payroll specifically to speak against the NCP. As part of this conspiracy, misinformation regarding the party’s constitution was spread,” said Chavan referring to statements by Shinde and Rohit Pawar. </p><p>He clarified that reports suggesting the NCP had removed cells like OBC, Social Justice, and Minority from its frontal organisations are entirely false and baseless. “These cells were never part of the frontal wing; they operate as independent cells,” he said.</p><p>“We are emotional following Dada’s passing; our hearts are heavy. I have shared a 35-year bond with him and have been a witness to many events. It is now our duty to take the NCP of Ajit Dada’s dreams forward under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar We will do this with determination,” said Tatkare.</p><p>"Regarding the letter Sunetra Pawar submitted to the Election Commission, I will not be speaking on that today. It is an internal party matter,” he said.</p>