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NCP's Suraj Patil accuses Rohit Pawar of giving Rs 5 crore package to private agency to defame party

The NCP is currently led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the late Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPRohit Pawar

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