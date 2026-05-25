<p>Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government over rising petrol and diesel prices, accusing the BJP of burdening ordinary citizens while safeguarding corporate interests.</p><p>NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged that repeated fuel price hikes were worsening inflation and putting severe pressure on household budgets.</p><p>“The Modi government has turned fuel prices into a tool to extract money from ordinary citizens already struggling with inflation, unemployment and rising household expenses,” Tapase said.</p><p>He said the impact of fuel price hikes was being felt across sectors, affecting farmers, workers, small traders, transporters and middle-class families alike.</p><p>“Whenever petrol and diesel prices rise, the burden ultimately falls on the common man. Vegetable prices increase, transport costs go up, school fees rise and household budgets collapse. People are being forced to pay more simply to survive,” he said.</p>.'This issue is over, won't be discussed now': Shashikant Shinde over merger talks between NCP, NCP (SP) .<p>Tapase further alleged that the Centre had failed to pass on the benefits of lower international crude oil prices to consumers.</p><p>“When global crude oil prices had fallen, citizens did not receive any meaningful relief. Instead, the government collected massive revenues through excise duties and taxes. But the moment international prices rise even slightly, the burden is immediately shifted onto the public,” he claimed.</p><p>Describing the situation as “economic exploitation,” Tapase alleged a lack of transparency and accountability in fuel pricing.</p><p>“Despite the global petroleum crisis, no PSU oil company is facing losses because the entire burden is transferred to the common man. There is no transparency or accountability — only propaganda and public relations exercises,” he said.</p><p>The NCP (SP) spokesperson also targeted the BJP over rising living costs, saying people were facing inflation on multiple fronts.</p><p>“People were promised ‘Acche Din,’ but instead they are dealing with expensive fuel, costly LPG cylinders, rising food prices and an overall increase in the cost of living. Every citizen today is paying a daily ‘BJP inflation tax,’” Tapase alleged.</p><p>“The country does not need publicity campaigns and event management. It needs relief from inflation,” he added.</p>