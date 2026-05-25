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NCP(SP) attacks Centre over fuel price hike, accuses BJP of burdening common people

The NCP (SP) spokesperson also targeted the BJP over rising living costs, saying people were facing inflation on multiple fronts.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNCP (SP)

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