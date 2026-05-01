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NECL sets Guinness World Record for widest underground tunnel

The project was delivered through 9 million man-hours, reflecting the scale, complexity and human effort behind its execution.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMumbai-Pune ExpresswayWorld record

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