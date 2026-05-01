<p>Mumbai: The Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) proudly garnered its second Guinness World Records with the construction of the widest underground tunnel, achieved as part of the landmark Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Project. </p><p>The project involved excavating over 85 lakh tonnes of rock through the challenging terrain of the Sahyadri range. Construction utilised 7,600 tonnes of steel, reinforcing the tunnels' structural strength. </p>.‘Connecting Link’: CM Fadnavis commissions ‘missing link’ project on Mumbai-Pune expressway.<p>Over 1.1 lakh cubic metres of concrete were deployed for shotcrete, enhancing structural stability and durability, while an additional 2.2 lakh cubic metres of concrete were used for PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete), ensuring long-term road performance. The project was delivered through 9 million man-hours, reflecting the scale, complexity and human effort behind its execution. With safety as a foremost priority, advanced technologies were deployed to ensure the protection of both commuters and the surrounding environment.</p><p>“This is more than a world record, it is a statement of what India can build. Delivering the widest underground tunnel through the challenging basalt terrain of the Sahyadris reflects our ability to execute complex, design-led infrastructure at a global scale,” said Chinta Sridhar, Managing Director, NECL. </p><p>“The project presented formidable execution challenges, particularly due to complex land constraints and the steep gradients of the hilly and valley terrain. These were addressed through meticulous planning and advanced engineering solutions, including the provision of adits, cross passages at every 300 metres, and the adoption of NATM with controlled blasting to safeguard the adjacent expressway, in compliance with relevant safety norms,” added Ramesh Singooru, Senior Vice President and Regional Head, NECL.</p>