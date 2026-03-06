<p>Mumbai: With less than 58 months left to end <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hivaids">AIDS</a> (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome<strong>)</strong> globally, there is a need for an accelerated and intensified whole-of-society last mile approach to meet the target, said Dr Ishwar Gilada, Emeritus President of the AIDS Society of India (ASI).</p><p>“The Indian government’s National AIDS Control Organisation’s report (Sankalak 2024) shows that as of March 2024, 81 per cent of 25.44 lakh people living with HIV knew their status, 88 per cent of them were receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and 97 per cent of those on treatment were virally suppressed,” said Dr. Gilada, who is a Governing Council member of the International AIDS Society (IAS) and Chair of IAS Asia Pacific.</p><p>Dr. Gilada’s statement came during the 17th National Conference of the AIDS Society of India (ASICON 2026) held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>with a theme - “Adding life to years with science and solidarity.”</p> <p>Dr Gilada highlighted that the Indian government-led HIV (Human immunodeficiency viruses) response has made commendable progress, but to end AIDS, the last mile approach must be accelerated and intensified manifold. "We must ensure that all key populations know their status, and those with HIV are linked to treatment, care and support services and remain virally suppressed," he said. “If a person with HIV is virally suppressed, there is zero risk of any further HIV transmission as per the WHO, that is why it is referred to as undetectable viral load equals untransmutable or U equals U,” Dr Gilada added.</p>.Liver health: Why lifestyle matters. <p>He went on to add, "AHD rates have declined significantly in the last decade, but we continue to see some cases, mostly among those who are HIV infected but are not on lifesaving antiretroviral treatment. This could be because HIV infection is undiagnosed in people until they present with opportunistic infections to healthcare centres, or they were unable to adhere to the treatment for various reasons.” </p><p>Dr Gilada, who also co-chairs the scientific committee of ASICON 2026, said that TB (Tuberculosis) is a very common infection among the people with HIV and are 2- 3 times more likely to get drug-resistant forms of TB, according to some of the studies. " If we can prevent TB, diagnose TB and treat TB, we can do better,” he added. </p><p>“Due to misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines, disease-causing microbes (bacteria, virus, fungi or parasite) become resistant to medicines, which makes infections difficult to treat. People with HIV often come to healthcare centres more often which predisposes them to infections, which could also be drug-resistant forms of infections. Antimicrobial resistance is a real challenge now,” concluded Dr Gilada</p>