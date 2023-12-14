Need policy to limit number of vehicles in Mumbai, says Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad

She also suggested 'No vehicle zones' in some parts of the city considering the rise in pollution.

"There is also a need to test whether a part of the city can be made a 'no vehicle zone'. Mumbaikars are already suffocating due to air pollution. As a result, there is a need to control the number of vehicles and make the public transport system more efficient. Will the government plan any policy on this?" she asked. Prof Gaikwad added that Mumbai entry points and toll booths are also largely responsible for traffic congestion.

"Provision has been made to continue these tolls till 2027. However, the toll rates are increased every three years. The burden of toll should be taken off from people living in MMR. Only then the traffic congestion at the toll plaza can be reduced considerably," she said.

The Dharavi MLA also emphasised that space crunch is also a major factor when it comes to parking so many vehicles.

"Often people buy cars but don't have space for parking. As a result, cars are parked on the road. One car takes up three meters of space. If 100 cars are parked on the roads of Mumbai, they occupy three kilometres of road space. One can only guess how much road space 45 lakh cars are utilising," she added.