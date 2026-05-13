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NEET paper leak: Pune woman taken into custody, handed over to CBI

The suspect lives in the Bibwewadi area of Pune - and has been accused of playing the role of facilitator by connecting accused with students.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsCBIMaharashtraNEETPune

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