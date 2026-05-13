NEET paper leak: Pune woman taken into custody, handed over to CBI

<p>Mumbai: Close on the heels of arrest of Shubham Khairnar from Nashik and Dhananjay Lokhande from Ahilyanahar in connection with the paper leak involving the medical entrance tests the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, the Pune police has arrested Manisha Waghmare. </p><p>“The suspect was in touch with the main accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Masal said. </p><p>The woman runs a beauty parlour in Pune.</p>.NEET paper leak: Arvind Kejriwal cites Nepal uprising, calls on Gen Z to demand accountability.<p>Waghmare (46) was handed over to the CBI, overseeing the investigations of the case.</p><p>Information regarding chats, financial transactions, and contacts stored on these devices is currently being scrutinized in an effort to uncover leads related to the paper leak. </p><p>The suspect lives in the Bibwewadi area of Pune - and has been accused of playing the role of facilitator by connecting accused with students.</p>