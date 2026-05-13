Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NEET paper leak: Woman detained in Pune, handed over to CBI

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEET

Follow us on :

Follow Us