NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Nashik Police arrest man, Rajasthan police to take his custody

<p>Mumbai A 30-year-old man, Shubham Khairnar, has been arrested from Nandgaon in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> district, in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a> involving the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026.</p><p>According to reporters, Khairnar is pursuing BAMS degree and is a resident of Indiranagar. Shubham was tracked down using technical intelligence. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chauhan told reporters that Nashik Police’s Crime Branch Unit-2 detained the accused after receiving a request from Rajasthan Police for assistance in the case.</p><p>Shubham is being handed over to the Rajasthan police from which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take his custody. </p>.NEET-UG leak row rocks Rajasthan, handwritten 'guess paper' circulated days before exam.<p>“A request was received from the Rajasthan Police this morning. The accused in question involved in the NEET case has been taken into custody by the Crime Branch. We will hand him over to the Rajasthan Police upon their arrival,” said Chauhan. </p><p>Khairnar was detained around noon while he was allegedly on his way for darshan at a temple.</p><p>According to investigations by Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) the ‘guess paper’ may have leaked from the government printing press in Nashik, and was used in Haryana or Rajasthan. </p><p>Shubham’s father Dr Madhukar Khairnar denied the charges. "Our son is innocent. For the past six months, he has been practicing BAMS in Nashik. He has absolutely no connection to this case. Even if his name has surfaced in this matter, a thorough inquiry should be conducted," he said. </p>