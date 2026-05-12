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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Nashik Police arrest man, Rajasthan police to take his custody

Khairnar was detained around noon while he was allegedly on his way for darshan at a temple.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETPaper LeakNashikNTA

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