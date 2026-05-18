<p>The CBI has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Latur in connection to the NEET UG paper leak case, <em>PTI</em> reported on Monday.</p><p>He was arrested after a leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on Motengaonkar's phone mobile during searches conducted on Sunday by the agency. </p>.CBI arrests NEET-UG leak 'kingpin': Chemistry professor part of panel that set the paper .<p>The CBI alleged that Motegaonkar was an active member of the organised group involved in the leak and circulation of the NEET UG paper, officials said.</p><p>Motegaonkar in conspiracy with other accused received the question paper and answers of NEET UG Exam, 2026 ahead of April 23, 2026 exam, they said. He reportedly distributed the paper to several people.</p><p>The central agency had questioned the RCC founder for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence, located in the same area.</p>