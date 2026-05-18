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NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes founder in Maharashtra's Latur

He was arrested after a leaked question paper for the medical entrance exam was found on Motengaonkar's phone mobile during searches.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeNEET

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