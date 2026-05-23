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Homeindiamaharashtra

NEET-UG paper leak fallout: Latur administration orders crackdown on illegal classes and infrastructure

The district administration has begun tightening its grip on the city's controversial 'coaching classes area', officials said.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETPaper Leak

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