Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Neutralisation of CPI(M) leader Prabhakar a big boost in Maharashtra

During the search operation on February 4, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire at the police personnel.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Maharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us