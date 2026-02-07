<p>Naxal leader Prabhakar Rao alias Loketi Chandar Rao, who was killed during an encounter in Gadchiroli, was one of the top leaders in the CPI (Maoist) hierarchy. </p><p>Known by aliases such as Ravi, Swamy, and Chander, Rao, Loketi Chandrrao, the 57-year-old hailed from Isrojiwadi village in Kamareddy district of Telangana.</p>.Indo-US trade deal detrimental to interests of farmers in Maharashtra: Congress leader.<p>Prabhakar called the shots in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, which adjoins the states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana. </p><p>He was the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) in-charge of West Sub-Zonal Bureau and in-charge of Company No 10.</p><p>“We have neutralised Prabhakar in an operation that lasted for three days and three nights in one of the most difficult terrains,” Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said on Saturday. </p><p>In the operation, the Gadchiroli police neutralised seven Naxal commanders and cadres - who collectively carried a reward of Rs 71 lakh on their heads. </p><p>Prabhakar carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh and was wanted in 73 encounters, 13 murders, six arson and 21 other cases. </p><p>The operation was carried out in the deep jungles of Abujhmad on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh boundary. </p><p>“While the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli district is now confined only to the border areas of Bhamragad tehsil in Abujhmad, a credible information was received on 03rd February 2026, that remaining members of Company No. 10 and unknown Maoists in Chhattisgarh State have been camping with the intention of carrying out destructive activities in the Gadchiroli – Narayanpur border area. An Anti-Maoist operation led by Sub-divisional Police Officer, Bhamragad Amar Mohite and 14 C-60 parties were launched immediately in the said forest area on the night of 3 February. Facing very remote and challenging terrain, the police parties had entered the forest area with great courage,” Neelotpal said. </p><p>During the search operation on February 4, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire at the police personnel. The police retaliated and destroyed two Maoists camps and recovered a large quantity of Maoist belongings from the spot on this day. However, due to the adverse terrain and dense forest, the Maoists could not be traced. </p><p>“It was decided to continue the operation and four additional units of C-60 and one CRPF QAT unit were reinforced to the existing cordon,” headed. </p><p>As intermittent exchanges of fire continued between Maoists and police, during the encounter on 5 February, police teams succeeded in recovering the bodies of three hardcore Maoists along with two firearms including one AK-47 rifle and one SLR rifle from the spot.</p><p>On 6 February, four more dead bodies of hardcore Maoists were recovered from the spot. </p><p>“Overall, during this extremely challenging three-day operation conducted in highly remote terrain, Gadchiroli Police succeeded in neutralising a total of seven Maoists,” he added.</p><p>In the operation commando Deepak Chinna Madavi of C-60 Prahita was injured and was air-lifted to Bhamragad subdivision hospital, where he died. </p><p>One more C-60 commando Joga Madavi sustained a bullet injury, however, he is now out of danger. </p><p>The police recovered three AK-47 assault rifles, one SLR, .303 rifle, 173 live rounds, one barrel grenade launcher, seven magazines, 10 gelatine sticks and two bundles of cortex wire. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister and Gadchiroli district’s Guardian Minister, paid tributes to Deepak Chhina Madavi. “His family will receive assistance from the state government, including various benefits, a total financial aid of Rs 2.25 crore, and a government job for one eligible member of the family,” he said. </p>