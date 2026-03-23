Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Never sought bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to spare his son in drugs case: Sameer Wankhede

As per the CBI FIR, Wankhede and the other accused in the case allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore from the actor to give a clean chit to his son in the drugs case.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanMaharashtraAryan KhanbribeBombay High CourtSameer WankhedeDrugs case

Follow us on :

Follow Us