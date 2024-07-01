New criminal laws focus on justice than mere punishment: Law Minister Meghwal

Mumbai: The new criminal laws are for providing 'justice' in contrast to colonial legislations where the focus was on ‘punishment', Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

The three new laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, the Indian Evidence Act and came into force from Monday.

“The new criminal laws are for providing 'justice' in contrast to colonial legislations where the focus was on ‘punishment’…these laws aim to prioritize 'justice' over mere 'punishment', marking a departure from the Colonial-era legislations,” Meghwal said in Mumbai on Sunday evening while addressing a one-day conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System' at the NSCI Auditorium at Worli.