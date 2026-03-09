Menu
New Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to be sworn in on Tuesday

The Governor-designate arrived in Mumbai after relinquishing charge in Telangana, where he served for more than one and a half years.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:13 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 12:13 IST
