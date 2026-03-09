<p>Mumbai: Veteran politician Jishnu Dev Varma will be sworn in as Maharashtra Governor on Tuesday. </p><p>Dev Varma is a seasoned politician from North-East India. </p><p>The Governor designate arrived in Mumbai on Monday to assume gubernatorial responsibilities after relinquishing charge in Telangana, where he served for more than one and a half years. </p>.Mamata Announces Shock at R N Ravi’s Appointment as Governor | C V Ananda Bose Resigns.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the Governor and his wife Sudha Dev Varma at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday.</p><p>Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Minister of Protocol Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Ashish Shelar, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and others were present. </p><p>Dev Varma will be sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan Mumbai at 4.30 PM on Tuesday.</p><p>Hailing from the Tripura royal family, Dev Varma served as Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura between 2018 and 2023.</p><p>Born on August 15, 1957, in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, Dev Varma entered public life after completing his education. </p><p>He formally joined the BJP in the 1990s and began actively participating in state politics reaching at the top and becoming Deputy Chief Minister. </p>