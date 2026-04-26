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Next generation should not see drought: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

'Laws can't solve water disputes among states but collective wisdom can'
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRadhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

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