<p>Loni (Ahilyanagar): The next generation in India should not witness drought, says <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, as he meets people under the scorching sun at the peak of summer with a mission to highlight the importance of water conservation while leading the landmark water pilgrimage from Godavari to Narmada.</p><p>“The idea is to make Maharashtra drought-free. We can only achieve this by involving people,” the 66-year-old Vikhe-Patil, an eight-time MLA from Shirdi, told <em>DH</em> in an informal chat on Sunday at his hometown Loni in Rahata taluka of Ahilyanagar district.</p><p>A BJP leader, Vikhe-Patil, one of the seniormost grassroots politicians in the state with a strong presence in the cooperative sector, said that the Goda to Narmada Jal Yatra 2026 from the Jyotirlinga temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district of Maharashtra to Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.</p>.CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Goda–Narmada Jal Yatra, vows drought-free Maharashtra.<p>“The year 2026 marks the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Maratha–Malwa kingdom, whose work in water conservation, temple restoration, and women’s education and welfare remains unmatched,” said Vikhe-Patil, who has worked under several Maharashtra CMs besides serving as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>"Ahilyabai Holkar's work was across India. Maharashtra's initiative and message is pan-India," he said. </p><p>Vikhe-Patil said that the 2027-28 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will carry a strong message of water conservation and cleanliness. “The mission started with the Jal Yatra,” he said, adding that swamis from 10 akhadas were present during its launch at Trimbakeshwar.</p><p>“Laws cannot solve water problems in India. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are all part of India. Whatever water disputes exist must be resolved through collective wisdom,” said Vikhe-Patil, who oversees the vast Krishna and Godavari river-basins.</p><p>The Jal Yatra (water pilgrimage) is in line with the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has undertaken several initiatives to ensure the state becomes drought-free.</p><p>Vikhe-Patil’s father, late Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil, was a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. His grandfather, Vitthalrao Vikhe-Patil, founded Asia’s first sugar cooperative factory in Loni.</p><p>His son, Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil, is a former Lok Sabha MP from the Ahmednagar seat.</p><p>When asked about undertaking the Jal Yatra during summer, with noon temperatures exceeding 40 to 42 degrees Celsius along the route, Vikhe-Patil said, “Only then will people realise the importance of water. I also choose to travel by bus with people, and wherever we stop, I get down to meet them personally.”</p><p>According to him, the broader idea of the Jal Yatra is to awaken people to the climate change crisis. “Water conservation is a key aspect. The message of Ahilyabai Holkar is central. As 2026 has been declared the International Year of Women Farmers, special emphasis is being given to women’s participation in water conservation,” the senior leader said.</p><p>“Not only has the Jal Yatra received a response from the BJP and its Maha Yuti allies (Shiv Sena and NCP), but also from opposition MLAs,” he said, adding that the government has laid key emphasis on executing the mega river interlinking projects.</p><p>“By connecting rivers and creating reservoirs, canals and wells, water can be stored and then released to irrigate fields in drought-prone areas. This also allows a portion of stored water to percolate into the ground and recharge aquifers,” Vikhe-Patil said, referring to the Wainganga-Nalganga project and noting that the Chief Minister is personally pursuing it.</p>