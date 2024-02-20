NHRC seeks report on elderly man's death after being denied wheelchair assistance at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an 80-year-old man died at the Mumbai airport as he had to walk when not provided with a wheelchair despite prior request to the airline.

Reportedly, the man of Indian origin having a US Passport had to walk alongside his wife in another wheelchair but collapsed after walking about 1.5 kilometres on the way to the immigration area.

The NHRC has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation calling for a detailed report in the matter within 4 weeks.