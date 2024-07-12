NIA chargesheets Libya-based ISIS terrorist for promoting anti-India agenda

Mumbai: In a significant development, a Libya-based terrorist has been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet in the ISIS/IS terror conspiracy case connected with the global terror network’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) linked module.

The chargesheet was filed by the NIA before a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra resident Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was arrested in February, has been chargesheeted in the case.

However, along with him, Libya-based Mohammed Shoeb Khan, a wanted accused in the conspiracy too was named in the chargesheet.